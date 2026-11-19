Instagram now lets you edit Stories after posting
What's the story
Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to edit their Stories even after posting them. The update was announced by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. It comes as a major improvement over the previous system where users had to delete and repost their Story to make any changes like correcting typos or adding missed songs.
User guide
How to edit your story
To use the new editing feature, users have to open their posted Story and tap on the three-dot menu in the bottom-right corner.
From there, they can select "Edit Story" and make necessary changes.
The editing window is available for up to 15 minutes after sharing a Story.
The update lets you edit text, music, stickers, and drawings without losing existing views, likes, or replies on your post.
User feedback
Mosseri's post on new feature
Mosseri said the new feature is for those who spot mistakes soon after posting a Story.
"If you've ever noticed a typo right after posting a Story, this one's for you. You can now edit text, music, stickers, and drawings for up to 15 minutes after sharing without losing your views, likes or replies," he wrote on Instagram.
The update comes as a response to user requests for more flexibility in editing their Stories post-publication.
Engagement preservation
Previously, users had to delete the original post
Before this update, users had to delete the original post and upload a revised version if they wanted to correct a mistake in their published Story.
This process resulted in losing all the engagement on the original post, including its views, likes, and replies.
The new feature solves this problem by allowing corrections without losing any engagement on the original post.
Feature enhancements
Other changes in story creation tools
Along with post-publication editing, Instagram is also revamping its Story creation tools.
The update includes new fonts, colors, and shapes for stickers. The platform will also group stickers into dedicated sticker sheets to simplify browsing and selection.
Other changes include new blur effects, colors, and gradient background options for more customization when creating content.