May 13, 2021

Instagram now lets users add pronouns to their profiles

Social networking platform Instagram has launched a new, albeit small feature where users will get to update up to four pronouns on their profile. As per the company, users can choose to display their pronouns publicly or only to their followers. However, for users under 18 years of age, the setting (visible to only their followers) will be turned on by default.

Announcement

Here's how you can use the feature

The social media platform made this announcement through its Twitter handle. According to Instagram's Help Center, users can access this feature by clicking on Edit Profile followed by Pronouns. In case a user is unable to find their pronouns, they can send a request to Instagram. Meanwhile, if the feature is unavailable to them, users can simply add their pronouns to their bios.

Availability

Feature only available in US and a few unspecified countries

Instagram stated that the new feature will be available in a few countries as of now, while not mentioning their names. The company notably plans to launch it widely. As per a report by The Verge, users in the United States have access to this feature. The app offers over 41 options in its current list of pronouns, according to a report by Mashable.

Peers

Other platforms have been offering this feature too

In fact, other platforms already offer this nifty feature. US-based dating app OkCupid allows its users to specify their preferred pronouns while also offering to choose from 22 genders and 13 sexual orientations. In 2019, ride-hailing company Lyft also offered its passengers the choice from a list of pronouns as per their preferences. Previously, the company provided only two options, namely male and female.

Progressive

Facebook has offered this very feature since 2014

Instagram's parent company Facebook has also been offering a similar feature where it allows users to add their preferred pronouns, since 2014. It offers 50 pronouns and 10 gender identities that users can associate themselves with. Facebook publicist Will Hodges had revealed, at that time, how this change meant a great deal to those it affected.

Significance

Do we need this feature on social media?

When a user shares their pronoun on social media, it is seen as a mark of acceptance and support for the trans and non-binary community. This is also considered a move toward inclusivity and a means to start conversations around gender identities in society. The new feature will allow users to address each other without misgendering anyone.