Instagram lets users edit Stories for 15 minutes after posting
Instagram just dropped a long-awaited update: you can now edit your Stories up to 15 minutes after posting.
That means tweaks to text, music, stickers, or drawings, without losing any views, likes, or replies.
For anyone who's ever spotted a typo right after hitting "post," this is a real lifesaver.
Instagram updates multi-photo selection and stickers
Alongside editing, Instagram has rolled out easier multi-photo selection, better background options for different image sizes, and fresh sticker designs with new fonts and colors.
As Instagram head Adam Mosseri put it, the official Instagram account posted, "You asked, we answered," on Threads.