Instagram lets you shop directly from Reels
Technology
Meta (yep, the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just dropped a new feature: creators can now add clickable shopping links right in their Reels.
That means if you spot something cool in a Reel, you can tap and buy it instantly (no more hunting around for product info).
It's all about giving creators more ways to earn while making shopping way easier for followers.
Creators can tag up to 30 products in a single Reel
Creators can tag up to 30 products in a single Reel, and can tag affiliate products in posts, linking straight to affiliate items (no third-party apps needed).
The feature is rolling out with Amazon in the US and Shopee across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, and Taiwan. More countries and partners are on the way soon!