Instagram lets you shop directly from Reels Technology Mar 25, 2026

Meta (yep, the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just dropped a new feature: creators can now add clickable shopping links right in their Reels.

That means if you spot something cool in a Reel, you can tap and buy it instantly (no more hunting around for product info).

It's all about giving creators more ways to earn while making shopping way easier for followers.