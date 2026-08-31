Instagram requires 'AI generated profile' label for AI persona accounts
Technology
Instagram now requires any account featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personas to add a clear "AI-generated profile" label.
If you skip the label, your account may see limits to its reach.
This move replaces the old "AI creator" tag and is meant to keep things honest as more AI faces pop up online.
Instagram cites confusion and offers appeals
The update comes after users said they were confused by fake-looking profiles that seemed real.
Instagram says people want to know if they're following a human or an AI, so this rule is all about transparency.
Creators who believe they have been wrongfully penalized will have the option to appeal through Instagram's Account Status dashboard, keeping things fair for everyone.