Instagram swaps classic logo for bold new wordmark, obscuring name
Technology
Instagram just rolled out a fresh logo, swapping its classic look for a bold new wordmark.
The update features a new wordmark that no longer looks like the old Instagram wordmark or clearly spells Instagram.
While Instagram apparently thought the old wordmark looked old.
Mark Zuckerberg: AI for everyone
Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision for making AI tech available to everyone, saying it could benefit society as a whole.
This week also saw talk about "watermarking" AI-generated text and Apple exploring ways to help people spot what's real online.