Instagram tests expanded 'Your Algorithm' controls, Adam Mosseri says

Instagram tests swipe and button controls

Users could soon see the ability to open the "Your Algorithm" menu by pulling down on their feed, or swipe up from a Reel for similar content options.

There are also prototypes showing buttons beneath each Reel to let you indicate whether you want to see more or less of that kind of post.

Users are still asking for simpler fixes (like just seeing posts from people they follow), and Mosseri admits not every feature will land perfectly right away, but Instagram is listening and testing as it goes.