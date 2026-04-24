Instagram tests 'Instants' app for unedited 24 hours photo sharing

Instants syncs close friends and mutuals

With "Instants," your close friends and mutuals lists sync automatically from your main Instagram account, making sharing super simple.

By skipping very limited editing and might not allowing uploads from your camera roll, the app hopes to make connecting feel more genuine.

This move follows Instagram's habit of borrowing what's popular elsewhere (think Stories and Reels), showing they're still keen to keep up with how people want to share online.