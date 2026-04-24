Instagram tests 'Instants' app for unedited 24 hours photo sharing
Instagram is testing a new app called "Instants" that lets you snap and share photos instantly, no filters, no edits, and just real life.
Photos disappear after 24 hours, much like Snapchat or BeReal, and the focus is on sharing quick moments with mutual followers or close friends for a more authentic vibe.
Instants syncs close friends and mutuals
With "Instants," your close friends and mutuals lists sync automatically from your main Instagram account, making sharing super simple.
By skipping very limited editing and might not allowing uploads from your camera roll, the app hopes to make connecting feel more genuine.
This move follows Instagram's habit of borrowing what's popular elsewhere (think Stories and Reels), showing they're still keen to keep up with how people want to share online.