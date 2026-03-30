Instagram tests paid Plus tier in Philippines and Japan
Technology
Instagram is trying out a Plus tier in the Philippines and Japan.
Eligible users get a one-month free trial, then pay about PHP 65 or ¥319 each month.
Even with the upgrade, you'll still see ads.
Instagram Plus offers 7 new features
Plus unlocks seven extra features, like seeing who replays your stories, managing viewer groups, easier navigation through viewer lists, and keeping stories up for 48 hours.
There are also social perks like story previews, super hearts, and a spotlight feature.
The rollout is pretty limited right now and depends on where you live and your app version.