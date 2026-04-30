Instagram tightens repost rules removing aggregators from recommendations and discover
Technology
Instagram is tightening the rules for accounts that mostly repost other people's content.
What started with Reels now applies to photos and carousels too.
These aggregator accounts will no longer show up in recommendations or the Discover tab, so original creators get more visibility.
Instagram: watermarks and speedups not original
Instagram says original content means you made it yourself or added your own creative spin: just slapping on a watermark or speeding up a video won't cut it.