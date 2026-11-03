Instagram YouTube and X confront over $187 million AI ad wave

Many of these AI-made ads skip required disclosures, making it tough for platforms to follow both state laws and their own rules.

YouTube told CNBC that, for organic content on YouTube, political candidates can request removal where their face appears to be altered or generated by AI, and that, for advertisers, it requires disclosure when an election ad contains synthetic or digitally altered people or events to provide viewers with transparency.

Meanwhile, proposed bills meant to rein in deceptive AI ads are stuck in committee, showing just how tricky it is to keep elections fair in the age of artificial intelligence.