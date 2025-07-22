Next Article
Instagram's new auto scroll feature enhances user experience: Details here
Instagram is testing a new Auto Scroll feature that lets you watch Reels and scroll your Feed without touching your phone—just tap the three dots on any Reel to turn it on.
For now, it's available to some iPhone users, with Android support coming soon.
Other updates from Instagram
Instagram also introduced a 3:4 vertical photo format that fits phone screens better, plus they're experimenting with AI editing tools, improved search, and more ways to personalize your feed—all aimed at making your Insta experience smoother and more fun.