Instagram's TV app now available on Google TV
Instagram's TV app is set to arrive on Google TV devices in the US, following its earlier launch on Amazon Fire TV.
The app lets you watch Reels with full sound, auto-play, and easy browsing—plus you can like, comment, and share.
You can link up to 5 accounts per home
Reels are sorted into personalized channels based on what you're into—think trending music, sports moments, travel inspo, and more.
You can link up to five accounts per home or make a separate profile just for TV.
Install it on your TV or pair it with your phone.
Upcoming features include using your phone as a remote and channel surfing.
Instagram is betting that personalized feeds will help it stand out
Instagram's move comes as YouTube captured 12.9% of US TV time in November 2025 and fully supports Shorts on big screens. TikTok also offers a TV app.
