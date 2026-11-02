Instinct AI on WhatsApp service restored after payment issue
Technology
Instinct, the invite-only AI that helps you book flights and make reservations on WhatsApp, had a brief service hiccup on November 1 due to a payment setup issue.
Founder Noah Shinn says everything's back to normal now, and any messages sent during the downtime made it through safely.
Instinct raised $1 billion Sept 2026
Shinn promises users will get updates if big issues pop up again.
Even with this bump, Instinct is growing fast. It just raised $1 billion in September 2026 and is now valued at $10 billion.
The platform is closing in on $1 billion in yearly transactions, with travel bookings being especially popular among users.