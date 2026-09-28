Institute of Advanced Virology is developing dengue early warning system
Technology
The Institute of Advanced Virology is developing a Dengue Early Warning System (DEWS) to help spot dengue outbreaks before they happen.
Built by the Institute of Advanced Virology, DEWS uses six years' worth of health data plus climate information (such as rainfall and temperature) to forecast where and when dengue might strike, so health teams can get ready in advance.
DEWS district risk ratings and updates
The system rates each district's risk as very high, high, moderate, or low, making it easier to send help where it's needed most.
While things such as underreported cases and sudden weather changes can make predictions tricky, IAV plans to update DEWS every year, and maybe even use it for other diseases such as chikungunya and Zika down the line.