Institute of Science Tokyo ties cultural outings to younger physiology
Turns out, catching a movie or checking out a museum isn't just fun: it might actually help you stay physically younger.
A new study from the Institute of Science Tokyo found that people who regularly go to cinemas, museums, and concerts tend to have bodies that function like someone a few years younger.
Researchers looked at nearly 1,900 adults over 50 and saw a clear link between cultural outings and slower aging.
Each engagement point reduces physiological age
The more often people engaged in cultural activities, the lower their physiological age, meaning their bodies worked better than their actual age would suggest.
For every extra point on the "cultural engagement" scale, participants shaved off about a month from their physiological age.
This effect held up even when accounting for things like income or health conditions.
The researchers say making these activities more accessible could be a smart public health move for everyone.