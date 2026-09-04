Insurance regulator IRDAI warns about fake igmsirdai.online complaints portal
Heads up: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) just warned policyholders and other stakeholders about a fake website, igmsirdai.online, pretending to be their official portal for insurance complaints.
IRDAI made it clear this site isn't legitimate and said it is already investigating. It also assured that appropriate action will be taken on the website.
IRDAI urges public not to share
IRDAI is urging people not to use the fake site or share any personal information, financial details, policy information, or one-time passwords there.
It also says do not make payments or give out banking details if you get messages from suspicious sources.
Bottom line: always check if a website really belongs to IRDAI before entering your details; better safe than sorry.