Intel Core 5 320 Wildcat Lake tops A18 Pro PassMark
Technology
Intel's Core 5 320 "Wildcat Lake" processor has popped up on PassMark, and it looks like a real contender against Apple's A18 Pro, the same chip found in the budget-friendly MacBook Neo (launched in March 4, 2026) and iPhone 16 Pro.
This could shake up the usual Apple vs. Intel rivalry in laptops.
PassMark: Wildcat Lake beats A18 Pro
On PassMark, Wildcat Lake pulled off a single-thread score of 4,047 and an impressive 15,222 for multi-thread, about 26.9% better than the MacBook Neo's A18 Pro (which scored 11,993).
Even on Geekbench, the Neo hit decent numbers (3,980 single-core/10,105 multi-core), but Intel clearly has its eye on reclaiming performance bragging rights.