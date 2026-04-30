Intel Core 5 320 Wildcat Lake tops A18 Pro PassMark Technology Apr 30, 2026

Intel's Core 5 320 "Wildcat Lake" processor has popped up on PassMark, and it looks like a real contender against Apple's A18 Pro, the same chip found in the budget-friendly MacBook Neo (launched in March 4, 2026) and iPhone 16 Pro.

This could shake up the usual Apple vs. Intel rivalry in laptops.