Intel India says apps define next generation AI PCs
Technology
Intel India is putting the spotlight on software for its next-generation AI PCs.
Gokul V Subramaniam, the company's Intel India president and vice president of Intel's Client Computing Group, says apps are now what really set AI PCs apart: it's all about how well they run local AI models and balance between your device and the cloud.
Intel posts 25% revenue Q2 2026
Intel is also doubling down on new technology like heterogeneous computing and advanced chip packaging, with its 18A process node leading the way.
The company reported a 25% revenue jump in Q2 2026, with data center and AI sectors up 59%.
Plus, its new Core Ultra Series 3 chips aim to make edge AI and robotics more affordable by packing more power into fewer units.