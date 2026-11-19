Intel lands 1st external 18A customer, Lip-Bu Tan stresses reliability
Intel just landed its first external customer for its advanced 18A-chip process, a big move as it tries to catch up with rivals like TSMC.
CEO Lip-Bu Tan shared the news at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, saying that making sure supply stays reliable is a top priority.
The customer's name is still a secret for now.
Client win underscores Intel foundry growth
The new 18A chips mark a fresh chapter for Intel, especially after recent struggles with production and falling PC sales that hit its stock hard.
Even so, bringing in an outside client shows Intel is serious about growing its foundry business and staying relevant as the global market for server processors keeps rising.