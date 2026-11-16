Intel regains desktop CPU share to 70.1% in Q3 2026
Intel just made a comeback in the desktop CPU game, bumping its market share up to 70.1% in the third quarter of 2026, even with a RAM shortage shaking up the industry.
AMD, meanwhile, slipped down to 29.9%.
It's the first time in over a year that Intel has gained ground here.
AMD records server and mobile gains
While AMD lost some steam on desktops, it's been crushing it in servers and mobile chips.
Its server CPU share hit a record 35.5%, and shipments rose more than 20% compared to last year.
In mobile CPUs, AMD's share rose to 29.2%, while high GPU prices did hurt their desktop numbers.
Desktop sales matter to Intel, AMD
Overall, Intel remains the top dog in x86 CPUs with nearly 70% of the market, showing it can adapt even when things get tough.
Desktop sales really matter for both companies since they're such a big chunk of their business.