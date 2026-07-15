Intel tests ASML $400 million High-NA EUV to shrink Panther Lake

Intel is now using ASML's High-NA EUV lithography machine to help produce portions of its next-generation Panther Lake laptop processors even smaller and more powerful.

Delivered in 2024 to Intel's Oregon facility, this technology can print features at nearly atomic scale: think tinier, faster chips for future devices.

The move is part of Intel and ASML teaming up to see how well this pricey around $400 million machine fits into real-world chip production.