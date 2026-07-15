Intel tests ASML $400 million High-NA EUV to shrink Panther Lake
Intel is now using ASML's High-NA EUV lithography machine to help produce portions of its next-generation Panther Lake laptop processors even smaller and more powerful.
Delivered in 2024 to Intel's Oregon facility, this technology can print features at nearly atomic scale: think tinier, faster chips for future devices.
The move is part of Intel and ASML teaming up to see how well this pricey around $400 million machine fits into real-world chip production.
High-NA tested on 18A layers
The High-NA tool is being tested on specific layers of the new chips as part of Intel's advanced 18A process, which already uses standard EUV machines.
While it is complex and expensive, figuring out how to use it efficiently could mean better performance in your laptops and gadgets down the road.
Both companies are working together to collect data and optimize the equipment.