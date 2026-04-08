Intel to help Musk build AI chip factory
What's the story
Intel has joined forces with Elon Musk's Terafab AI chip project in Austin, Texas. The American chipmaker will help design and construct the massive facility that will produce AI chips for SpaceX (recently merged with xAI) and Tesla. The partnership comes as Musk seeks to build a robot army of self-driving cars and humanoid robots, as well as data centers in space.
Project details
Terafab project aims to bridge the gap in chip production
The Terafab website describes the project as one that will close the gap between today's chip production and the future's demand - a future among the stars. This partnership with Intel takes some of the burden off Musk, who has been vocal about his need for a chip factory to support his AI ambitions. He had previously questioned if the chip-making industry could meet this demand.
Construction hurdles
Building a chip fabrication plant is no easy feat
Building a chip fabrication plant is no easy feat. It takes billions of dollars, years, and tons of specialized equipment. While Musk has experience in building factories for cars and rockets, he doesn't have any in silicon. Now, it looks like the responsibility of constructing this facility will fall on Intel's shoulders as it works through its own challenges.
Corporate statement
Intel's role in the Terafab project
In a post on X, Intel said, "Our ability to design, fabricate, and package ultra-high-performance chips at scale will help accelerate Terafab's aim to produce 1 TW/year of compute to power future advances in AI and robotics." The company is already building two fabs in Arizona as part of a $20 billion investment plan to expand its US footprint.
Industry impact
Intel seeks to reclaim its position in advanced processor race
Once the leading US silicon producer, Intel has been losing ground to competitors NVIDIA and AMD in the advanced processor race. These companies have adopted a fabless business model where chip designers outsource semiconductor manufacturing. However, with this partnership with Musk's Terafab project, Intel could be looking to reclaim its position by supporting SpaceX and Tesla in their ambitious plans.