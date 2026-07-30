Intel transfers Atom x86 technology to Rosaic, Amarjit Gill leads
Technology
Intel just handed over its Atom processor technology to Rosaic, a young startup led by chip veteran Amarjit Gill.
This rare move means Rosaic can create custom processors using Intel's x86 design, perfect for devices that need low power and less heat, like mobile and edge devices.
Rosaic seeks $10 million seed funding
Rosaic keeps things pretty low-key but has talent from Rivos (a Meta-acquired startup) and is aiming to raise $10 million in seed funding.
Gill, who has teamed up with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on other successful chip ventures, is steering the ship.
Intel will also share some RTL code to help Rosaic develop its processors, though both companies are staying quiet about the partnership for now.