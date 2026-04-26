Intel's AI PCs could boost PC ownership across India
Technology
Intel is making big moves with its new AI-powered PCs, which now make up over 60% of its client CPUs and saw an 8% revenue jump last quarter.
This shift matters for India, where not even one in 10 people own a PC—AI PCs could help change that.
Intel AI PCs process data on-device
Intel says its AI PCs can handle data right on the device, so there's less need for constant internet or cloud access, a huge plus in places where reliable connections aren't a given.
As Vice President Santhosh Viswanathan puts it, these devices are a cost-effective model to bring more affordable, powerful tech to young people across India.
Intel is also teaming up with the government to boost access and get more youth using the latest AI tools.