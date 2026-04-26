Intel's AI PCs could boost PC ownership across India

Intel AI PCs process data on-device

Intel says its AI PCs can handle data right on the device, so there's less need for constant internet or cloud access, a huge plus in places where reliable connections aren't a given.

As Vice President Santhosh Viswanathan puts it, these devices are a cost-effective model to bring more affordable, powerful tech to young people across India.

Intel is also teaming up with the government to boost access and get more youth using the latest AI tools.