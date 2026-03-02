Intermittent fasting no better than regular dieting: Study Technology Mar 02, 2026

If you've been wondering whether intermittent fasting (IF) really outshines regular dieting, a big new study says—not really.

Researchers looked at nearly 2,000 people over 22 clinical trials and found a modest improvement over no diet at all, with a 2-5% reduction in weight six to 12 months later, and separately concluded IF is no better than following standard dietary advice.