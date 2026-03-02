Intermittent fasting no better than regular dieting: Study
If you've been wondering whether intermittent fasting (IF) really outshines regular dieting, a big new study says—not really.
Researchers looked at nearly 2,000 people over 22 clinical trials and found a modest improvement over no diet at all, with a 2-5% reduction in weight six to 12 months later, and separately concluded IF is no better than following standard dietary advice.
IF might still have perks
The lead author, Luis Garegnani, says, "Intermittent fasting just doesn't seem to work for overweight or obese adults trying to lose weight."
But IF might still have perks—other research hints it could help control blood sugar or support brain health.
Bottom line: IF isn't a miracle for dropping pounds, but it could offer other health benefits worth exploring.