Intermittent fasting no better than regular diets: Study
Technology
A fresh review just dropped some real talk on intermittent fasting: it's not any better for weight loss than regular diets.
After looking at 22 studies from around the world, researchers found that popular fasting methods like the 5:2 plan usually lead to about 3% body weight loss—less than what's considered clinically meaningful.
Fasting can be an option if it works for you
Dr. Luis Garegnani summed it up by saying fasting can be an option if it works for you, but it's not superior to classic dieting.
The review didn't find strong proof that intermittent fasting improves quality of life or brings extra health perks over other diets.
So while fasting is trendy, science says don't expect miracles.