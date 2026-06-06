International Academy of Astronautics requires verification before announcing extraterrestrial signals
Technology
Spotting signs of aliens? There are new global rules for how scientists should break the news.
The International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) now says any potential extraterrestrial signal has to be double-checked by multiple researchers before anyone goes public.
The goal: stop rumors and fake news from spreading online.
IAA protocols offer scientists media support
These updated protocols also look out for scientists, offering support if they face sudden media attention or public pressure.
If they would rather not talk to the press, that is totally fine, too.
While we have not found any real alien signals yet, experts say it is smart to be prepared: clear facts and careful communication will matter more than ever if that day comes.