International Space Elevator Consortium selects polycrystalline graphene for 66,000-mile elevator

Engineers in South Korea just made a 1,000-meter segment of this graphene tether, a huge step forward.

If completed, the elevator could send cargo to orbit using electric climbers in about two weeks and even cut Mars travel time down to just 61 to 120 days depending on planetary positions at launch time.

But there are still big hurdles: protecting the tether from space junk and gathering $15 billion in funding.

Pete Swan is hopeful but says it will be decades before we see this sci-fi idea become reality.