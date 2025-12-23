Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS spotted with wild "wobbling jets"

Astronomers at Teide Observatory watched 3I/ATLAS for over a month this summer and noticed those jets showing up in August, revealing the comet spins about every 15 and a half hours. Its coma even morphed into a dramatic anti-tail before swinging closest to the Sun in late October.

Where (and when) we saw it from Earth

The Hubble Space Telescope snapped photos of 3I/ATLAS back in July while it was still super far away—about 356 million miles from the Sun.

The comet made its closest pass by Earth on December 19 (still a safe distance at 168 million miles) and stayed visible through telescopes until September before disappearing behind the Sun and reappearing in early December.