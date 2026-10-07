Investigation finds Google's AI overviews give questionable health advice
A new investigation found that Google's AI Overviews can give out some pretty questionable health advice.
For example, it suggested high-fat foods for pancreatic cancer patients (which doctors actually warn against) and said all women over 21 should get Pap tests for cervical cancer, even though that's only true for certain groups.
Google says it's improving AI overviews
Google says its AI connects people to trusted sources and encourages checking with health care professionals.
The company clarified that the AI Overview doesn't say that pap tests are meant for diagnosing vaginal cancer but says that vaginal cancer can be found incidentally on a pap test.
Google also says it is working to make its AI more accurate and reliable by investing significantly in the quality of AI Overviews and using examples to try to improve the process.