Former NVIDIA executive under scrutiny over chip sales to China
What's the story
Jay Puri, a former top executive at NVIDIA, is facing scrutiny over his relationship with Cenly Chen, a senior tech executive. The US Department of Justice has charged individuals with conspiring to smuggle advanced servers into China. The investigation has raised questions about the sales practices of NVIDIA's chip allocations and whether personal connections were exploited for business advantages.
Investigation details
Puri and Chen's relationship
Puri, who previously headed NVIDIA's global sales and chip allocation, was in a relationship with Chen, the former Chief Growth Officer at Super Micro.
The couple got married on March 7, 2026. Chen now runs AI computing provider ChronoScale.
Despite their close professional ties, Chen has denied any misuse of personal relationships for professional gain.
Company involvement
Super Micro responds to allegations
Super Micro, where Chen worked closely with customers and had regular dealings with NVIDIA, has also responded to the allegations.
The company said Chen "did not manage Supermicro's overall relationship with NVIDIA or our procurement of NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs)."
It added that a multi-department process determined how it allocated these chips to its customers.
Charges filed
US Justice Department charges individuals over China server sales
On March 19, the US Justice Department charged a Super Micro co-founder, a sales manager, and a third-party broker with conspiring to smuggle over $500 million worth of servers containing advanced NVIDIA chips into China.
The investigation also involves allegations that servers worth $2.5 billion were sold to Chinese customers through a Singapore-based front company.