This iOS update can freeze Apple Mail on your iPhone
What's the story
Since the release of iOS 18.5, many iPhone users have been experiencing issues with the Apple Mail app.
The problems range from freezing and unresponsiveness to blank or white screens.
Users have taken to platforms such as Reddit, and Apple's own discussion community to voice their concerns about this widespread bug affecting multiple iPhone models after installing the latest software update.
Workarounds
Temporary workarounds exist
Though the exact cause of the problem is still unclear, many affected users have found that force quitting and relaunching the app offers a temporary solution.
Restarting the phone also helps, but only for a short while as the issue tends to come back.
One user on Apple's discussion community said a support representiative suggested they force restart their phone. After following that advice, they said Apple Mail had been working fine for over four hours.
Company response
Apple yet to acknowledge this bug
Despite the widespread complaints, Apple has not yet acknowledged or commented on this bug.
Until the company addresses this issue and releases a fix, users are advised to reach out to Apple support for assistance.
Interestingly, not all iPhone users have been affected by this bug as some have reported that their Mail app is functioning normally even after updating to iOS 18.5.