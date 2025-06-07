Apple to redesign Phone, Camera, and Safari apps at WWDC
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil major design changes for its core apps at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
The revamps will be seen in the Phone, Camera, and Safari apps.
The new view in the Phone app will be optional for users who prefer the traditional layout, while specific details about the optionality of changes in the Camera and Safari apps are not confirmed.
The redesigns are part of a larger visionOS-inspired overhaul across Apple's operating systems.
App update
Phone app redesign
The Phone app will get a new view that combines favorite contacts, recent calls, and voicemails into a single, scrollable window.
The feature will be optional and can be toggled back to the original layout within the app.
This is just one of the many design tweaks Apple is planning for its core apps.
Design changes
Changes in Safari and Camera apps
The Safari app will get a "more transparent and glassy address bar," as part of Apple's visionOS-inspired design changes.
The Camera app is also set for simplification, although details about this are still under wraps.
These changes are in line with Apple's plan to give its core apps a fresh, modern look at WWDC next week.
Additional features
Other expected updates at WWDC
Apple is also expected to introduce polls in Messages and cross-device background image syncing, similar to WhatsApp.
The Preview app will be expanded to iPadOS and iOS, letting users open and annotate PDFs on their mobile devices.
Despite rumors of a redesign, Bloomberg reports that Apple's app icons will "largely" remain the same.
App expansion
New games app and AI-powered live translation
Apple is also expected to launch its new Games app, featuring Home, Arcade, Play Together, Library, and Search tabs.
The company may also introduce AI-powered live translation of calls and messages, but it is unclear if this will be announced at WWDC 2025.
However, those hoping for a major Siri upgrade might have to wait until later this year.