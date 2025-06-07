What's the story

Apple is gearing up to unveil major design changes for its core apps at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The revamps will be seen in the Phone, Camera, and Safari apps.

The new view in the Phone app will be optional for users who prefer the traditional layout, while specific details about the optionality of changes in the Camera and Safari apps are not confirmed.

The redesigns are part of a larger visionOS-inspired overhaul across Apple's operating systems.