Ravindran took to X to clarify that the incident was not a hack but an internal breach.

He acknowledged that the company failed to revoke the former employee's access after they left, potentially allowing their account to be maliciously misused.

Ravindran also claimed that this trusted internal employee intentionally deleted critical server logs while they were being tested and/or edited.

The action, he said, directly violated their policies, principles, and the trust they place in their team.