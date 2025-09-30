Next Article
iOS 26 brings new features to Messages app
Apple recently released the iOS 26 update, and it's packed with upgrades for the Messages app.
Now, you can block spam texts with a new filter and personalize your chats by setting custom backgrounds—even using your own photos.
It's all about making messaging safer and more you.
Group chats get a boost with new features
Group chats are smoother now: start polls to settle plans quickly, see who's typing in real time, and even send Apple Cash without leaving the chat.
Plus, instant translation means language barriers won't slow down conversations.
Overall, these tweaks make group messaging easier and more fun for everyone.