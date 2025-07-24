iOS 26 will power Apple's iPhone 17 series

Liquid Glass UI and smarter AI features

The latest beta is already out for developers, and a public beta is coming soon. Good news: if you have an iPhone 11 or newer (including SE 2nd gen and up), you're covered.

Big updates include the flashy new Liquid Glass UI for smoother icons and animations, plus smarter AI features like Live Translation and on-screen visual intelligence.

There are also tweaks to Maps, Music, and a revamped Game app—so plenty to look forward to if you love fresh features.