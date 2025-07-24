How ChatGPT helped diagnose mom's chronic cough after a year
After a year of doctor visits and no answers for her mom's chronic cough, Shreya turned to ChatGPT—and finally got some clarity.
She described her mom's symptoms to the AI, which listed possible causes. One suggestion? A side effect from blood pressure meds.
Shreya checked with a doctor, her mom's medication was switched, and things started to improve.
Shreya's post on X
Shreya shared the story on X (formerly Twitter) and it quickly caught people's attention.
Many praised how AI can help spot what busy doctors might miss, while others pointed out that medical professionals should have noticed the medication issue sooner.
The whole thing has sparked fresh conversations about how tech like ChatGPT could support healthcare—especially when traditional routes fall short.