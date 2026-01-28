iOS 26.3 beta 3: Apple makes switching and privacy easier

What's new in this update?

With "Transfer to Android," you can move photos, messages, apps, passwords—many key items, though some sensitive data isn't transferred—from iPhone to Android without extra apps or headaches.

The new location feature limits how precisely carriers can determine your location (though it only works with some models and carriers).

Plus, if you use an Android smartwatch with your iPhone in the EU, notification forwarding means no more missing alerts—but heads up: it turns off Apple Watch notifications.

These EU-only features (for example, easier pairing with accessories) are included in the EU build of iOS 26.3 beta.