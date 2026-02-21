iOS 26.4 beta adds AI playlists and video podcasts

Apple Music isn't just about songs anymore: redesigned album views make browsing easier, and the new "Concerts Near You" section helps you catch live shows nearby. Podcast fans can switch between audio and video on the fly, and HLS video is supported by partners such as Acast and SiriusXM.

Other notable additions in the update

Security steps up with Stolen Device Protection now always on—so if your phone's away from trusted spots, you'll need Face ID or Touch ID to make big changes.

RCS messages between iPhones are getting end-to-end encryption (look for the lock icon), with Android support coming soon.

Plus: check data use per device on your hotspot, add songs to multiple playlists at once, and enjoy a handy new music widget right from your home screen.