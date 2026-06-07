iOS 27 arrives tomorrow: Check supported iPhones, Siri AI upgrades
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) tomorrow. The event will take place at Apple's Cupertino headquarters and will be Tim Cook's last as CEO. One of the major highlights of this update is a major revamp of Siri, which was first teased at WWDC 2024 but has been delayed since then.
AI integration
Siri will now be able to fetch personal information
Apple has partnered with Google to power the new Siri, which will be based on a custom Gemini model. The revamped assistant is expected to come with a fresh design and animations, as hinted by Apple's WWDC 2026 poster. It will also be integrated into Dynamic Island on iPhones, expanding with 'Search or Ask' prompts when activated.
Enhanced capabilities
Siri could also come as a standalone app
The new Siri will be able to control certain settings on iPhones and Macs, while also fetching personal information from first-party apps like Messages, Notes, and Mail for contextual answers. Apple is also working on an 'Extensions' system in the App Store that would let users connect with rival chatbots like Grok or Claude. A standalone chatbot-like version of Siri could also debut with iOS 27.
App upgrades
Photos app will gain the ability to extend images
The Photos app in iOS 27 is also getting some AI magic, with features like 'Extend,' which would let users expand images by generating additional background content. The 'Enhance' feature would improve color balance, lighting, and image quality with a single tap. The Camera app could also get a dedicated mode for Siri and two new features: Nutrition Tracking to scan food labels for calorie information and Contacts to scan business cards/printed materials into the Contacts app.
Shortcut simplification
Users can now create shortcuts using natural language prompts
The new iOS 27 will also make it easier for users to create shortcuts on their iPhones. According to Bloomberg, users will be able to describe the kind of shortcut they want in natural language, and Siri will generate it immediately. These AI-generated shortcuts would be ready for use right away, making the process simpler and more efficient than ever before.
Device compatibility
All iPhones released after iPhone 11 to get iOS 27
The upcoming iOS 27 is likely to be compatible with all iPhones released after the iPhone 11. This means a wide range of devices will be able to enjoy the new features and improvements that come with this update. The first developer beta of iOS 27 is expected to be released soon after the WWDC 2026 keynote address, followed by a public beta in July and a stable version in September.