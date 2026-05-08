iPhone 17 and OPPO A6x 5G top India smartphone sales
Technology
iPhone 17 just took the crown as India's top-selling phone in early 2026, sharing the spotlight with OPPO's A6x 5G.
While the iPhone sits at a premium price of ₹82,900, OPPO's model comes in much cheaper at ₹16,999.
Vivo's budget-friendly phones are also making waves right behind them.
Vivo Y19s, Y31 each 3% share
Vivo's Y19s 5G and Y31 5G grabbed a solid 3% market share each, showing how popular affordable options have become.
The older iPhone 16 has slipped to sixth place with only a small slice of the market now.
According to analyst Shubham Singh, pricier phones like iPhones are seen as long-term investments by some buyers, but Vivo is winning over those who want good features without breaking the bank, especially with its mass-market 5G lineup.