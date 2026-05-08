iPhone 17 and OPPO A6x 5G top India smartphone sales

Vivo Y19s, Y31 each 3% share

Vivo's Y19s 5G and Y31 5G grabbed a solid 3% market share each, showing how popular affordable options have become.

The older iPhone 16 has slipped to sixth place with only a small slice of the market now.

According to analyst Shubham Singh, pricier phones like iPhones are seen as long-term investments by some buyers, but Vivo is winning over those who want good features without breaking the bank, especially with its mass-market 5G lineup.