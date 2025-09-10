iPhone 17 Pro gets $100 price hike for 1st time

Apple shifts production to India

The new iPhone Air (which replaces the Plus) also gets a bump to $999, while prices for the regular iPhone 17 and top-end Pro Max stay put.

Analysts say these changes help balance over $1 billion in tariff costs this quarter as Apple moves more production from China to India, according to CNBC.

AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 prices aren't changing—so not everything is going up.