Next Article
iPhone 17 Pro gets $100 price hike for 1st time
Apple just raised the starting price of its iPhone 17 Pro to $1,099 in the US—up $100 from last year's model.
It's the first Pro price hike since 2018, but you now get double the storage (256GB) as standard, matching what last year's 16 Pro cost for that capacity.
Apple shifts production to India
The new iPhone Air (which replaces the Plus) also gets a bump to $999, while prices for the regular iPhone 17 and top-end Pro Max stay put.
Analysts say these changes help balance over $1 billion in tariff costs this quarter as Apple moves more production from China to India, according to CNBC.
AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 prices aren't changing—so not everything is going up.