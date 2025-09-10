UAE introduces K2 Think, an open-source AI model Technology Sep 10, 2025

The UAE just launched K2 Think, an open-source AI released by the Institute of Foundation Models (established by MBZUAI) and co-launched with G42.

With 32 billion parameters, it's designed to match the reasoning skills of much bigger models from OpenAI and DeepSeek—especially when it comes to math, coding, and scientific research.