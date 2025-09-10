UAE introduces K2 Think, an open-source AI model
The UAE just launched K2 Think, an open-source AI released by the Institute of Foundation Models (established by MBZUAI) and co-launched with G42.
With 32 billion parameters, it's designed to match the reasoning skills of much bigger models from OpenAI and DeepSeek—especially when it comes to math, coding, and scientific research.
Fully open-source model
K2 Think tops all other open-source models in math benchmarks, and everything—from training code to datasets—is fully open-source for anyone to use or improve.
UAE's National AI Strategy 2031
Even though it's smaller than giants like DeepSeek or Meta's Llama 4, K2 Think's smart design helps it keep up with them.
This launch is part of the UAE's big push (through its National AI Strategy 2031) to become a go-to spot for cutting-edge, affordable AI tech.