iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max go official: Check top features
Apple just unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max at its "Awe Dropping" event on September 9, 2025.
Both models run on the new A19 Pro chip for faster performance and better efficiency.
The cameras got a major glow-up too—triple 48MP Fusion lenses on the back plus an upgraded 18MP Center Stage selfie cam.
You get a super smooth Super Retina XDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, wrapped in tough Ceramic Shield.
There are fresh color options (deep blue, cosmic orange, silver) and storage up to a massive 2TB.
Thanks to the N1 chip, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 make sharing via AirDrop or Hotspot even quicker.
Prices start at $1,099 for the Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max—and fast charging means you're at half battery in just 20 minutes.
Plus, a bigger battery means more time between charges—definitely a solid upgrade all around.