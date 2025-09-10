iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max go official: Check top features

Prices start at $1,099 and $1,199 respectively

You get a super smooth Super Retina XDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, wrapped in tough Ceramic Shield.

There are fresh color options (deep blue, cosmic orange, silver) and storage up to a massive 2TB.

Thanks to the N1 chip, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 make sharing via AirDrop or Hotspot even quicker.

Prices start at $1,099 for the Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max—and fast charging means you're at half battery in just 20 minutes.

Plus, a bigger battery means more time between charges—definitely a solid upgrade all around.