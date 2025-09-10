Next Article
Alten India is building the brains behind electric flying taxis
Engineers at Alten India are building the brains behind next-gen vehicles—think electric flying taxis (eVTOLs) that lift off like helicopters but cruise like planes, some of which are designed to operate without a pilot.
Their work covers smart navigation, crash detection, and black-box-style data storage to keep these rides safe and reliable.
Alten's work goes beyond eVTOLs
Alten India, with about 9,000 employees since its start in 2008, is a key player for big names like BMW and Mercedes.
But they're not stopping at cars or aircraft—they're also teaming up with the Navy on tech that helps ships dodge underwater hazards.
It's a sign of how Indian innovation is shaping smarter, safer journeys across air, land, and sea—all happening today.