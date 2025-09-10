Alten India is building the brains behind electric flying taxis

Alten's work goes beyond eVTOLs

Alten India, with about 9,000 employees since its start in 2008, is a key player for big names like BMW and Mercedes.

But they're not stopping at cars or aircraft—they're also teaming up with the Navy on tech that helps ships dodge underwater hazards.

It's a sign of how Indian innovation is shaping smarter, safer journeys across air, land, and sea—all happening today.