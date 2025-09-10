Neuralink's mind-controlled chips implanted in 12 people
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer interface startup, has now implanted its mind-controlled chips in 12 people around the world.
These users—at least seven living with severe paralysis—have spent over 15,000 hours using the device to interact with digital and physical gadgets just by thinking.
This development represents a significant advancement in technology that could change how we connect with the world.
Neuralink's brainy journey so far
After kicking off human trials in 2024 (following FDA safety checks), Neuralink first helped seven paralyzed patients at Barrow Neurological Institute use their thoughts to communicate and interact.
The company has announced plans to launch clinical trials in the UK and recently raised $650 million to keep pushing brain-tech research forward.