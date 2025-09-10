Neuralink's mind-controlled chips implanted in 12 people Technology Sep 10, 2025

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer interface startup, has now implanted its mind-controlled chips in 12 people around the world.

These users—at least seven living with severe paralysis—have spent over 15,000 hours using the device to interact with digital and physical gadgets just by thinking.

This development represents a significant advancement in technology that could change how we connect with the world.