iPhone 17 series launching tomorrow: Here's what to expect

All models get a crisp 120Hz display. The Air stands out with its ultra-thin frame and a single sharp 48MP rear camera. If you want more power, Pro models offer up to 12GB RAM and triple-lens cameras with periscope zoom for serious photography. Pricing starts around $799.

All iPhone 17 models will be made in India

For the first time ever, every iPhone 17 will be made in India—a big move as Apple looks to rely less on China and keep supply chains steady.

With competition heating up from Samsung's Galaxy S25, Apple seems ready to shake things up for fans everywhere.