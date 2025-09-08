iPhone 17 series launching tomorrow: Here's what to expect
Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 17 lineup at its "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.
The launch will be livestreamed from Apple Park and features four models: the standard iPhone 17, a super-slim iPhone 17 Air (replacing the Plus), and two Pro versions with a prominent camera bar.
What else is new?
All models get a crisp 120Hz display. The Air stands out with its ultra-thin frame and a single sharp 48MP rear camera.
If you want more power, Pro models offer up to 12GB RAM and triple-lens cameras with periscope zoom for serious photography.
Pricing starts around $799.
All iPhone 17 models will be made in India
For the first time ever, every iPhone 17 will be made in India—a big move as Apple looks to rely less on China and keep supply chains steady.
With competition heating up from Samsung's Galaxy S25, Apple seems ready to shake things up for fans everywhere.