iPhone 17 series launching tomorrow: What to expect

The Pro versions get brighter OLED screens and a revamped thermal design—so gaming or recording videos should feel smoother with fewer slowdowns. The top-end Pro Max could see its battery cross the huge 5,000mAh mark. All models now feature an upgraded 24MP front camera for sharper selfies. The Air stands out as thinner and lighter with a big 6.6-inch display but just one rear camera.

Apple's strategy this time around

With advanced features now coming to all models—not just the Pros—Apple is making it easier to get premium perks without going all-in on price.

Plus, older iPhones are getting cheaper too, so there's more choice if you're looking for something new or discounted this season.