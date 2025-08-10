Next Article
iPhone 17 series to cost more than last year's models
Apple's dropping the iPhone 17 lineup this September, featuring the usual suspects—iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max—and a new ultra-light Air model, all running iOS 26.
But here's the catch: prices are going up compared to last year.
Thanks to new US tariffs on imports from China (where most iPhones are made), Apple's costs have jumped.
Analyst Jeff Pu weighs in on price hike
Analyst Jeff Pu says you can expect about a $50 increase, with base models likely starting at $849 in the US.
Apple is shifting more production to India and investing big in US manufacturing to help offset these tariffs and keep things competitive.
Still, between global supply chain changes and economic uncertainty, this year's iPhones will be a bit pricier.